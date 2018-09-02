‘Riverdale’ Fans Are Freaking Out About the Latest Season 3 Teaser

The newest look at Riverdale‘s third season has arrived, and it looks like it’s putting fans through an emotional wringer.

The most recent trailer for the hit The CW series, which you can check out above, showcased what kind of unpredictable plotlines are in store. There were new tattoos, new ships, a cult — and a heck of a lot of unanswered questions.

As you would expect, the Riverdale fandom has had quite a reaction to the latest teaser, voicing their opinion on everything from Archie’s new wheels to a certain someone’s Serpent tattoo. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

New Favorite Word

I’m gonna describe all my friendships and relationships as “endgame” from now on. https://t.co/IIRo3kzOCz — Scott Daly (@scottdaly85) August 29, 2018

The Truth

RIP every Riverdale ship, who just got murdered by this new promo https://t.co/3xQzzCHyOy — Alex Zalben (@azalben) August 29, 2018

A Lot of Feelings

ARCHIBALD BETTER NOT BE A SERPENT WHAT THE HECK WAS THAT DEMON YES MORE BUGHEAD PLEASE SUCK IT HIRAM WHO DIED AT THE END ALICE’S SERPENT TATTOO AHHHHJHH #riverdale https://t.co/KsYsf8if7Q — kate ||-// (@lolxkatelyn17) August 29, 2018

So Emotional

We Understand

*wants new content*



*gets new teaser trailer*



*needs a few hours to process*#Riverdale — ChoniChopaz (@chonichopaz) August 29, 2018

Everyone’s a Serpent

So suddenly Archie is a serpent??? Boy didn’t you just go head to head w sweet pea?? Why is everyone joining the Serpents like it’s some after school club smh #riverdale pic.twitter.com/9ZuEQgd6gw — SAVE T@GGED SHOW (@intoxicmermaid) August 29, 2018

A Nice Nod

So far my favorite part about the new season is that Fred and Archie built the Honest to God Archie mobile from the comics and cartoon. #Riverdale #imtoooldforriverdale https://t.co/oPiSbVgp18 — Jenben (@jenben415) August 29, 2018

