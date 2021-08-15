Riverdale: "The Night Gallery" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery", the fourteenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode, which is directed by series regular Madchen Amick, will bring some new developments in the show's ever-evolving array of storylines, including Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) quest for the rare mineral known as palladium. Apparently, that search will put Cheryl Blossom's (Madelaine Petsch) maple groves in danger, leading to her needing help from Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and his crew. You can check out the synopsis below.

"MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past. Erinn Westbrook also stars. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille."

This episode will be the latest extension of Riverdale's midseason return, after the series took a months-long hiatus earlier this year. With the premiere date for Season 6 already set, fans are definitely curious to see how things continue to ramp up.

"It’s so funny because I don’t think we’ve ever had as much of a break, and certainly not a break halfway through the season," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained to Decider. "The biggest thing is excitement for the fans to watch these episodes, they’re some of the best we’ve done, they’re some of our strangest episodes, and they’re going to provide a lot of answers to a lot of questions fans have had… I mean, they’re really, really special. So I’m mostly just excited to get them out, and re-engage with the fans. It’s been way too long."

"I will say that we’re definitely picking up on a lot of the emotional relationship stories in season six," Aguirre-Sacasa added. "So a lot of the friendships and relationships and redefinition of relationships that we get to at the end of season five, continue into season six."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery" will air on September 1st.