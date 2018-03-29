‘Riverdale’: Did SPOILER Just Hook Up?

Tonight’s Riverdale saw a lot of twists and turns — including the possibility of a surprising hook-up.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Noose Tightens”, below!

The episode saw the murder of Chic’s drug dealer come back to haunt Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick). The dead man’s car was found in the swamp, but it turned out to be stolen from his girlfriend, Darla. While Alice and Betty (Lili Reinhart) tried to keep things status quo until they could figure out what would happen next, Chic (Hart Denton) decided to reach out to Darla and brought a whole lot of trouble into the Cooper home. However, at the last moment, before things could get potentially deadly for Alice and Betty the Serpents showed up to save the day.

As fans of Riverdale know, Alice has long shunned her Serpent past, looking down on the Southside and people like Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and his dad FP (Skeet Ulrich) in the process. But being saved by the people she’s actively maligned changes something for Alice. Not only does she thank the Serpents for saving her and embraces her own history with the gang, but at the very end of episode things get really interesting. Alice shows up at FP’s trailer with FP greeting her with a big smile, seemingly hinting that Alice and FP get together.

For fans, this is a huge moment for Alice and FP as it’s been hinted at more than a few times that there’s a history between Alice and FP, and potentially a future. Some have even theorized that Chic — who we definitively know isn’t Hal Cooper’s son now — is actually FP’s son. Betty even directly asked Alice about this last week, though Alice quickly denied that Chic is FP’s son. Tonight’s return of Serpent Alice and possible new relationship neither confirms or denies that possibility, but it certainly will have fans speculating even more now, especially now that Alice and FP appear to be on far better terms. And those better terms? It’s something that Amick told ComicBook.com earlier this year that she’s excited about.

“I’m excited to see Alice Cooper’s past and her Serpent roots and so with that comes quite a complicated relationship with FP and Jughead,” Amick said. “We’ve had some layers of that already that will be in upcoming episodes, which has been really fun to explore and play.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.