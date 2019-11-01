Robert Downey Jr. Reveals First Look At Matthew Rhys As Perry Mason

HBO’s Perry Mason series is actually happening, and now we have our first look at the new adaptation with Matthew Rhys in the spotlight. The Robert Downey Jr. executive produced series has Rys in the Perry Mason role, and in the photo, he’s standing outside on the street looking at something or someone off-screen. You can definitely get a feel for the era thanks to his clothing and the vintage car parked on the street, and you can check out the full photo in the image below. The photo was revealed with the caption “2020’s looking pretty good already… Here’s the first look at Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason…”

Last time we heard from Downey he had just cast Rhys in the role, taking to Instagram to post an image of the script with the caption “”Now it seems to me the place to start is at the beginning.” Perry Mason “And it seems to me the beginning of any great project is casting my new best friend Matthew Rhys.” Robert Downey Jr. Executive Producer”

This project has been in the works in some form since 2018, and it’s experienced some changes in personnel. Originally the series was going to be a film, and had Nic Pizzolatto attached to write the script. It eventually became a series and brought in Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald eventually, and while Downey had at one point been attached to play Mason, he is now executive producing, with Rhys in the lead role.

2020’s looking pretty good already… Here’s the first look at Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason… pic.twitter.com/XqXMAFoafp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 1, 2019

You can find the official description for Perry Mason below.

“1932, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

