RoboForce: The Animated Series Reveals Action-Packed First Look Clip (Exclusive)

RoboForce’s big premiere is only one day away, but you don’t have to wait until then to get a sneak peek of the series, as we’ve got an exclusive first-look clip right here! The Nacelle Company has teamed up with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and Tubi to bring the 1980s series back to life for a new generation, and all of your favorites will be back in action. That includes everyone’s favorite powerhouse Wrecker, who steps into the spotlight in our brand new clip, which you can find in the video above, and you can tune in for the premiere on Tubi right here on April 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip we see Wrecker stepping in for the save, and though his adversaries are quicker and more agile than him, Wrecker still has a few tricks up his sleeve. He manages to get the better of the first enemy after having his arm disabled, but a big uppercut is enough to momentarily take them down. Unfortunately for Wrecker, the escape sub has been taken over, leaving them trapped.

While Wrecker’s strength and power are showcased in the clip, the big guy does have a softer side as well, and hopefully, we’ll get to see his extensive flower collection in future episodes. For the time being though, it’s all business, and you can check out the full clip in the video above. You can find the series’ official description below.

“In 2089 Detroit, RoboForce was rendered obsolete by the more advanced UA 101 bots and forced into the dregs of society, with no hope of being heroes. That is until a mysterious code virus infects the 101’s, and no one besides RoboForce can stop them and save civilization.

“RoboForce is part of The NacelleVerse, The Nacelle Company’s shared universe made from the worlds of retro animation and toy franchises that are reborn and united to create new stories. The NacelleVerse also includes Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, The Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, The Great Garloo, Power Lords, and Big Loo.”

Fans of the franchise can also pre-order the second wave of RoboForce action figures from Nacelle pretty soon. Wave 2 consists of Detonator, Hun-Dred, Sentinel, and CRMGN, and those figures will boast around 16 points of articulation and unique accessories and weapons.

Detonator for instance will come with back misses and multiple laser cannons, while Hun-Dred will feature chest missiles, a laser sniper rifle hand, a war hammer hand, and laser cannons. Sentinel will include a retractable head laser cannon and a plasma energy shield and an energy sword, while CRMGN will have an extending grip claw hand and posable eyebrows. You can check all of the new figures when they go live right here.

