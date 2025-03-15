The Rock Reveals Premiere Date for RoboForce Series

Play video

The RoboForce franchise is expanding in a big way as it jumps to the small screen with a new animated series, and now we have the date for the anticipated premiere. The Nacelle Company (Biker Mice from Mars) has revealed that RoboForce: The Animated Series will premiere exclusively on Tubi starting on April 12th, which The Rock revealed along with the poster for the project, and you can check that out below. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions partnered with Nacelle to bring the RoboForce Animated Series to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Facebook, The Rock wrote, “For my fellow 80’s freaks, you remember RoboForce toys!? Seven Bucks Productions ➕ Nacelle Toys created a fun sci-fi joint, ROBOFORCE: The Animated Series Debuts on Tubi on April 12th. SevenBucks #NacelleToys #RoboForce”.

RoboForce is set in 2089 Detroit, where the RoboForce was rendered obsolete by more advanced UA101 bots. As a result, the old bots have been pushed out of the hero business and into menial jobs, but that all changes when a mysterious code virus affects the 101’s, and it will be up to RoboForce to stop them.

The series features team leader Maxx 89, the hot-tempered Hun-Dred, the powerhouse Wrecker, the sarcastic Sentinel, the rebellious Blazer, the killing machine Detonator, and more, but what’s even better is that fans can also look forward to wave 2 of the RoboForce toyline, which will go up for pre-order on April 11th.

The wave 2 lineup will expand from 2 releases to 4 from the first wave, which featured Maxx 89 and Wrecker The Demolisher. Each figure is around 7.5 inches tall and features extensive details, 16 points of articulation, and a host of accessories like alternate blasters, cannons, and weapons. Wave 2 will include Detonator, Hun-Dred, Sentinel, and CRMGN, and you can check out the gorgeous figures up close in the images above.

Detonator will feature back missiles, rotating triangle laser cannons, and dual forearm laser cannons, but above all else, the paint job on Detonator is simply stunning. Detonator looks incredible, but Hun-Dred is no slouch either, boasting quad chest missiles, a shoulder laser cannon, tentacle laser cannons, a laser sniper rifle hand, a war hammer hand, and flextro-loc (suction cup) feet.

Sentinel looks great as well and features a retractable head laser cannon, a plasma energy shield, a plasma energy sword, and flextro-loc feet. Last but certainly not least is CRMGN, who hilariously has posable angry eyebrows, an extending grip claw hand, and a rotating body towards the base. If you didn’t pick up Wave 1, you can still get the Maxx 89 2nd Edition at The Nacelle Store. You can find the official description for RoboForce below.

“In 2089 Detroit, RoboForce was rendered obsolete by the more advanced UA101 bots and forced into menial jobs with no hope of being heroes. That is until a mysterious code virus infects the 101’s, and no one besides RoboForce can stop them.”

“RoboForce is part of The NacelleVerse, The Nacelle Company’s shared universe made from the worlds of retro animation and toy franchises that are reborn and united to create new stories. The NacelleVerse also includes Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, The Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, The Great Garloo, Power Lords, and Big Loo.”

Are you excited for more RoboForce? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things animation, toys, and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!