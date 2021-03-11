Roku Releases First Trailer For Cypher

✖

Cypher, a former Quibi thriller series, released its first trailer for Roku. The platform made a deal with the streaming giant to pursue another avenue for projects. Cypher focuses on an FBI-based crime drama. March 19th is the day that everything really gets rolling on the service in the United States and Canada. There are seven episodes with each installment being about an hour-long. Viewers can look forward to this offering being free as well, because it’s hosted on the Roku Channel. As an added bonus, Cypher is doing a Netflix-style full season drop on the premiere date. So, you can go at the series all in one go, if that’s what you’re into. This is just the beginning of multiple drops for Quibi originals on the Roku platform. When the app went largely silent, some fans wondered what would become of some of the series. Roku flew in and managed to secure the rights to all of those lingering series.

Rob Holmes, Roku’s VP of programming, told Variety, “Our partnership with Aroma Studios and United Bros. for the exclusive licensing and premiere of ‘Cypher’ aligns with our broader AVOD content strategy that will continue to drive the growth of the Roku Channel going forward.”

Everyone has something to hide. Here’s your first look at The #Roku Channel Exclusive Premiere, CYPHER, streaming free March 19. Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/UYJsBpd94D pic.twitter.com/6eazADwmGX — Roku (@Roku) March 11, 2021

In some previous comments during a public statement, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg also weighed in, “The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on the Roku Channel.”

“Quibi championed some of the most original ideas and inventive storytelling, and I’m so proud of what I was able to create for the platform,” Veena Sud, executive producer of Quibi series The Stranger, also offered in public comments. “I’m so excited to now be able to share this thriller with millions of streamers on the Roku Channel.”

“Fundamentally, we think that Quibi has created great, high-quality content,” Holmes added. “It’s a great value proposition for our users… We’re pivoting from Quibi’s SVOD model to an ad-supported model, and this type of new, original content is not usually available for free.”

Will you be catching Cypher when it debuts? Let us know down in the comments!