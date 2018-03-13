‘Samurai Jack’ Board Game Announced

Samurai Jack is headed back to the past in a new board game.

USAopoly, Adult Swim, and Project Raygun are teaming up for Samurai Jack: Back to the Past, a board game that sets players on the same hero’s journey as the titular hero from the hit, award-winning animated series. Samurai Jack: Back to the Past will be the only hobby game based on the Samurai Jack license.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is based on the fifth and final season of Samurai Jack, as the hero continues his quest to return to a time before the evil demon Aku’s reign. Jack is joined by some of his friends and allies as he visits several locations from the series as they battle villains and try to complete the game with the most Honor. Winning requires the use of Allies, Traits, and Weapons while maintaining Jack’s Sanity.

Samurai Jack: Back to the Past includes custom sculpted pieces for Jack, Aku, Ashi, and more characters. The game will retail for $34.95, is playable by 2-5 players, suited for ages 13 and up, and releases this summer.

More details about Samurai Jack: Back to the Past will be discussed during USAopoly’s retailer seminars at the GAMA expo in Reno, NV from March 13-15 and at booth #106.

Project Raygun is a maker of high-end board games, puzzles, and collectibles. The company’s past work includes The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 board game with Mondo Tees in 2017.

USAopoly is best known for developing licensed board games, including licensed versions of already popular board games in conjunction with Hasbro and others. The company has developed games for brands including Disney, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, HBO, FOX and CBS. USAopoly got into the original games market with the 2009 release of Telestrations. Its original games library now includes Telestrations After Dark, Tapple, Rollers, Nefarious The Mad Scientist Game, and others.

USAopology is also developing the Thanos Rising board game based on Avengers: Infinity War for Marvel. The company’s other Marvel games include Codenames: Marvel and Munchkin Marvel. It has also released games based on The Walking Dead, The Legend of Zelda, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Supernatural.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!