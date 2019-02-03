Sarah Michelle Gellar Appears in Olay Killer Skin Super Bowl Commercial

Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to her horror roots during one of today’s many great Super Bowl commercials! The actress best known for playing the titular tole in Buffy the Vampire Slayer took on a masked killer who was incredibly taken by her excellent skin in this fun Olay ad.

Gellar’s character was enjoying a seemingly simple night in with a man and some popcorn when terror reigned on their house. A masked killer, dressed much like the one Gellar was forced to face down in I Know What You Did Last Summer, interrupts the night and tracks Gellar and her beau upstairs (because of course they run upstairs).

Unfortunately for Gellar, her phone doesn’t recognize her face because Olay has worked its magic and made her appear young and fresh. They even show a hilarious “before” picture.

Why anyone would frame this photo of themselves and keep in on their dresser is unknown, but it certainly is funny.

“Your skin’s glowing. You could be a movie star,” the killer exclaims.

In a fun turn of events, it turns out the actor playing the masked killer is none other than Freddie Prinze Jr, Gellar’s husband of over 16 years.

While the actress is best known for kicking evil butt in Buffy, she’s no stranger to being terrorized onscreen. Gellar had quite a horror movie stint as a Scream Queen in the late ’90s, co-starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer and appearing in Scream 2. She also went on to make The Grudge and The Grudge 2, but hasn’t revisited the genre since 2008’s Possession.

Gellar posted a teaser to her Instagram recently, and fans were almost too excited. In fact, many were disappointed to realize the actress wasn’t actually starring in a new horror film.

“Although I love this, I really thought it was an upcoming movie,” @itslivingdollbitch commented.

“Is it weird that even tho this is a preview for a commercial I am so excited for the release?,” added @chenchenrong.

In addition to starring in a coveted Super Bowl spot, Gellar was last seen (or heard, rather) lending her voice to Robot Chicken for the 13th time. Before that, she was set to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the Cruel Intentions TV series, but it (sadly) wasn’t picked up. She’s currently in development for a film titled Sometimes I Lie based on the novel by Alice Feeney. The movie will follow Gellar in a waking coma. In 2017, she released a cook book titled Stirring up Fun with Food.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is also keeping busy these days. He recently posted a hilarious Deathstroke cosplay video in order to promote GEGGHEAD (Good Evening and Good Game), which was founded by him, Jon Lee Brody, and Clare Grant, and “exists to make you laugh at nerdy stuff you love.”

