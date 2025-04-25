10 Best Episodes of The Flash TV Series, Ranked

For nine seasons, The Flash brought Barry Allen speeding onto our screens. The CW series quickly became a fan-favorite cornerstone of the Arrowverse, taking viewers on a wild ride through time travel, alternate realities, and the enduring power of family and heroism. In addition, Grant Gustin’s earnest portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster grounded the show, even when facing down reality-warping villains or cosmic threats. From its optimistic early days exploring Barry’s newfound powers to the complex sagas involving the calculating Reverse-Flash (brilliantly portrayed by Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher) and the terrifying Zoom (voiced menacingly by Tony Todd), the show delivered pulse-pounding action and genuine emotional weight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Picking the absolute best episodes from nearly two hundred installments is a task worthy of a speedster, but some moments simply broke through the timeline barriers, leaving a lasting impact long after the credits rolled. Here’s our pick for the ten best episodes that define what made The Flash special.

10) “Rogue Air” (Season 1, Episode 22)

Image courtesy of The CW

The first season’s penultimate episode, “Rogue Air,” throws Barry Allen into an impossible situation as Harrison Wells, now fully revealed as Eobard Thawne, prepares his endgame. With the particle accelerator humming back to life, Barry has to empty the S.T.A.R. Labs pipeline prison, forcing him into a shaky alliance with Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller), Captain Cold himself. This uneasy partnership highlights the moral complexities Barry often faced, needing a villain’s help to handle an even bigger threat. The tension ramps up steadily, creating a palpable sense of dread as Thawne’s plan nears fruition.

The real payoff in “Rogue Air” comes in the explosive climax. Seeing Barry team up with Firestorm (Robbie Amell) and Oliver Queen’s Arrow (Stephen Amell), decked out in his League of Assassins gear, against the Reverse-Flash is pure Arrowverse spectacle. Even with three heroes fighting side-by-side, Cavanagh’s Thawne exudes ruthlessness that makes him seem unbeatable. This episode perfectly sets the stage for the season finale, showcasing the immense power Barry is up against and the desperate measures required to even stand a chance.

9) “Tricksters” (Season 1, Episode 17)

Image courtesy of The CW

“Tricksters” delivers a perfect blend of classic villainy and crucial season mythology. When a copycat Trickster starts wreaking havoc, Barry and Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) turn to the original James Jesse, who has been locked away for decades. This move brings Mark Hamill back to the role he first played in the 1990 Flash series, and his performance is an absolute highlight. Hamill dives back into the anarchic glee of the Trickster with infectious energy, stealing every scene he’s in alongside the new Trickster, Axel Walker (Devon Graye).

Beyond the villain-of-the-week plot, “Tricksters” significantly advances the Reverse-Flash storyline. Flashbacks finally give viewers a deeper look into Eobard Thawne’s past and motivations, peeling back layers of the season’s central mystery with Cavanagh delivering crucial exposition. This skillful combination of a memorable guest star and vital narrative progression makes the episode stand out.

8) “The Race of His Life” (Season 2, Episode 23)

Image courtesy of The CW

The Season 2 finale hits hard right from the start, picking up after Zoom brutally murdered Barry’s father, Henry Allen (John Wesley Shipp). Consumed by grief and rage, Grant Gustin’s Barry is faced with Zoom’s horrifying challenge: a race that will generate enough energy to destroy the entire multiverse. Zoom holds Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) hostage, forcing Barry’s hand. Gustin delivers a powerful performance, showing a darker, vengeance-fueled Flash pushed to his absolute limit. As a result, the confrontation between Barry and the demonic speedster Zoom feels epic and personal.

“The Race of His Life” provides a thrilling climax to the season-long battle against Zoom, but its lasting impact comes from Barry’s final decision. After defeating Zoom, Barry, unable to bear another loss, speeds back in time and does the one thing he always wanted: he saves his mother from the Reverse-Flash. This single, impulsive act creates the “Flashpoint” timeline, serving as a massive cliffhanger that reshapes the show’s universe heading into Season 3.

7) “Flash vs. Arrow” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Image courtesy of The CW

The first true Arrowverse crossover, “Flash vs. Arrow” was a landmark television event. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his team arrive in Central City, tracking a metahuman using weaponized boomerangs, leading to an eager Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) proposing a team-up. The excitement quickly turns sour when Barry gets whammied by Rainbow Raider, Roy Bivolo (Paul Anthony), unleashing uncontrollable rage. This forces the inevitable showdown: the optimistic speedster versus the grim archer.

“Flash vs. Arrow” did more than just pit two heroes against each other. It solidified the distinct tones of both The Flash and Arrow, showcasing Barry’s lighter, more sci-fi world against Oliver’s dark, grounded reality. The characters’ interactions are gold, especially Team Arrow’s David Ramsey (as John Diggle) and Emily Bett Rickards (as Felicity Smoak), who have bewildered reactions to Barry’s speed. This episode proved the crossover concept could work dynamically, setting the standard for years of Arrowverse events.

6) “Welcome to Earth-2” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Image courtesy of The CW

The Flash fully embraced the multiverse concept with “Welcome to Earth-2,” taking Barry, Cisco (Carlos Valdes), and Harrison Wells on a trip to a parallel world. Their mission is to rescue Wells’ daughter from Zoom, but they arrive in a reality that’s both familiar and startlingly different. This Earth-2 boasts a retro-futuristic aesthetic and twisted doppelgängers of Team Flash, including the villainous Killer Frost and Reverb. Seeing Danielle Panabaker and Valdes gleefully chew scenery as their evil counterparts is one of the episode’s biggest joys.

This adventure into Earth-2 is pure imaginative fun, letting the cast play wildly different versions of their characters. For instance, we meet a nerdy, non-powered Barry Allen and a tough-as-nails Detective Iris West (Candice Patton). The episode also expertly balances the thrill of exploring this new world with the escalating threat of Zoom, who remains a terrifying presence. “Welcome to Earth-2” delivered on the promise of infinite Earths, showcasing the show’s creative potential and providing a visually distinct, highly entertaining chapter in the season.

5) “The Man in the Yellow Suit” (Season 1, Episode 9)

Image courtesy of The CW

The first mid-season finale brought Barry Allen face-to-face with his nightmare. “The Man in the Yellow Suit” finally gives Barry his first real confrontation with the Reverse-Flash, the speedster who murdered his mother and framed his father. Set during the Christmas season, the episode contrasts holiday cheer with impending dread. The fight between the two speedsters is brief but impactful, showcasing the raw speed and mystery surrounding Barry’s nemesis. Finally, Harrison Wells becomes even more menacing as the prime suspect, his performance radiating hidden danger.

Beyond the yellow suit, the episode skillfully weaves together multiple emotional threads. Barry grapples with his feelings for Iris, while Caitlin Snow learns more about Ronnie Raymond’s (Robbie Amell) transformation into Firestorm. Plus, the scenes between Barry and his father, Henry Allen, provide genuine heart amidst the chaos, showcasing Gustin’s dramatic range. “The Man in the Yellow Suit” serves as a perfect midpoint climax for Season 1, delivering superhero spectacle, crucial plot revelations regarding the Reverse-Flash, and deep emotional resonance.

4) “The Trap” (Season 1, Episode 20)

Image courtesy of The CW

Knowing Harrison Wells is the Reverse-Flash, Team Flash hatches a desperate plan in “The Trap.” Their strategy hinges on Cisco Ramon, who has been experiencing psychic echoes of the alternate timeline where Wells killed him. They intend to use Cisco as bait, recreating the circumstances of his death to lure Wells into a containment field. This premise creates unbearable tension throughout the episode as viewers wonder if Cisco will survive this time or if history is doomed to repeat itself.

Placing the universally beloved Cisco Ramon in mortal danger makes “The Trap” an absolute nail-biter. The episode masterfully builds suspense as the team, including Barry, Caitlin, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin), executes their risky plan, knowing that one wrong move could mean Cisco’s death. It’s a high-stakes chess match against their former mentor, now revealed as their greatest enemy. As such, the direct confrontation with Wells feels earned and incredibly dangerous.

3) “Enter Zoom” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Image courtesy of The CW

If Season 1 was defined by the calculated menace of Reverse-Flash, Season 2 introduced pure speed demon terror with Zoom. “Enter Zoom” cemented the new villain as the show’s most frightening threat yet. Barry, determined to stop the Earth-2 speedster sending metas after him, decides to lure Zoom out using Linda Park (Malese Jow) as bait. The plan goes horribly wrong, as Zoom arrives and utterly demolishes Barry in a display of brutality that leaves the Flash broken and humiliated.

The climax of “Enter Zoom” is shocking and unforgettable. Zoom catches Barry’s lightning bolt, breaks his back, and then parades his limp body around Central City, declaring victory to the police department and the local newspaper. The episode instantly raised the stakes for the entire season, creating a palpable sense of fear and demonstrating that Barry had never faced anything like this speedster before. It’s a defining moment for the show’s villains, largely thanks to the sheer threat projected by Zoom.

2) “Fast Enough” (Season 1, Episode 23)

Image courtesy of The CW

The Season 1 finale, “Fast Enough,” delivers an emotional gut-punch alongside its high-stakes conclusion. Eobard Thawne offers Barry the chance to rewrite his own history: travel back in time, save his mother, and prevent his father’s wrongful imprisonment. Barry ultimately travels back, sharing one final, heartbreaking moment with his dying mother (Michelle Harrison) but choosing not to alter the timeline directly. Grant Gustin’s performance in these scenes is incredibly moving, capturing the weight of Barry’s sacrifice.

Returning to the present, Barry confronts Thawne one last time. The resolution comes not from Barry, but from Eddie Thawne, with Rick Cosnett delivering a genuinely heroic turn. By killing himself, Eddie erases his descendant, Eobard Thawne, from existence entirely. This shocking twist resolves the Reverse-Flash paradox but creates a massive singularity threatening to swallow Central City. “Fast Enough” is widely considered one of the best season finales in superhero TV history, perfectly balancing character catharsis fueled by Gustin and Cosnett’s performances, clever plot resolution, a stunning sacrifice, and an epic cliffhanger that left audiences breathless.

1) “Out of Time” (Season 1, Episode 15)

Image courtesy of The CW

“Out of Time” is the episode where The Flash achieved absolute perfection. While dealing with Mark Mardon, the Weather Wizard (Liam McIntyre), seeking revenge on Joe West, the episode juggles multiple earth-shattering developments. Cisco discovers the horrifying truth about Harrison Wells, leading to a confrontation where Wells reveals his name is Eobard Thawne and vibrates his hand through Cisco’s chest, killing him instantly. It’s a genuinely shocking and brutal moment, performed brilliantly by Valdes and Cavanagh. Simultaneously, Barry reveals his identity to Iris just as Mardon unleashes a tidal wave.

Facing imminent destruction, Barry pushes himself faster than ever to create a wind wall against the tsunami. In doing so, he accidentally travels back in time by a full day, resetting everything viewers just witnessed. This introduction of time travel as a core mechanic was a game-changer, executed with maximum dramatic impact. “Out of Time” delivered peak tension, devastating character moments, the definitive reveal of the season’s villain, and a mind-bending cliffhanger that redefined the show’s possibilities. It remains the gold standard for The Flash.

What are your favorite episodes of The Flash? Run into the comments and let us know!