Saturday Night Live Visits Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein and Mr. Peanut in Hell

Saturday Night Live wanted to come back from that holiday break with a band, and it is safe to say that happened. Audiences were probably not expecting to see Adam Driver as Jeffery Epstein and chilling in Hell. So, Jon Lovitz’s character strolls in as a part of a reaction to the impeachment hearings. After a heart attack, he’s taken down to hell where Kate McKinnon is literally the devil and a bunch of people stumble through. Mr. Peanut who passed away this week makes a cameo. Flo from Progressive and the guy who wrote Baby Shark are also down there for some reason. It was all very surreal and a good way to kick off an episode that’s going to be a bit strange.

Driver’s monologue continued the strange vibes with him sharing some personal facts about himself. There was some poking fun at his “serious” public persona. He handed out an autographed Kylo Ren action figure to an audience member and then threatened him if he were to put the gift on Ebay. There was a hysterical Marriage Story bit where he joked that it was like he had kissed Colin Jost because of his proximity to Scarlett Johansson.

The Kylo Ren actor’s first appearance was back in 2016 as he found some notoriety for his part in HBO’s Girls and his ensuing fame from the Star Wars movies. His standout sketch “Star Wars Undercover Boss” featured Kylo Ren going undercover as a radar technician. Tonight’s episode saw the cast revisit the sketch tonight. Kylo ended up being an intern this time. Another appearance on the show would follow in the fall of 2018.

Jon Lovitz as Alan Dershowitz and Adam Driver as Jeffrey Epstein on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Tj7AbqFeBK — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 26, 2020

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central. Driver’s can be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters or in Marriage Story, now streaming on Netflix.

Check the best reactions below:

Adam Driver’s forearms in the Jeffrey Epstein polo will be in my dreams tonight pic.twitter.com/O12klM4Jbq — Steve Venner (@steve_venner) January 26, 2020

absolutely losing my mind that 1) Adam Driver portrayed Epstein in the first #SNL Sketch of the year and that 2) they truly used the line “just hangin around” — Rachel (@rachelhscola) January 26, 2020

Y’all really got the sweetest most precious angel, Adam Driver, to play Jeffrey Epstein 😭😂 #SNL pic.twitter.com/WmWRiO4O7h — Saranya Walters (@dukebaby401) January 26, 2020

.@nbcsnl cold open:



Adam Driver walks on, audience breaks into wild applause.



Another character: “Hey, Jeffrey Epstein!”, audience collectively reacts “Nooooooooooooo!” #snl pic.twitter.com/8KQbDOJsnP — Cara Tramontano (@theCara) January 26, 2020

