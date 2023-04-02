Saturday Night Live Roasts Netflix True Crime Docs With Hilarious Sketch

True crime is all the rage in the world of streaming, with platforms investing a substantial amount in the genre. Given that Saturday Night Live has its finger on the pulse of all things pop culture, it makes perfect sense for the live sketch comedy to lampoon a true crime documentary, and that's exactly what happened during the show's latest episode. On the April 1st episode of SNL, the series aired a pre-recorded sketch called I Was a Bridesmaid.

In the vein of whatever popular true crime Netflix doc that has a stranglehold on TikTok, the sketch follows a group of people as they relive the horrifying experiences they suffered after accepting a position as a bridesmaid in their friends wedding. The parody quickly garnered chatter online for its creativity and psuedo-seriousness.

The segment also happened to be the first pre-recorded bit since the show's post-production editors struck a deal with the network to avoid a strike over wage disputes.

"Strikes are not funny, and it's also not funny that NBCU is driving us to take this step to guarantee fair pay and benefits for our members," Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, said in a statement to Variety. "The fact is that these workers play a key role in making 'SNL' the comedy institution that it is and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have," Heim added about the Saturday Night Live negotiations. "That is why we are thankful for all the outpouring of support they have received from other crafts and cast members on the show. This support is helping to ensure that management will eventually do the right thing."

"The film workers at SNL last year made it clear they want a union, and management acknowledged their wishes," Cathy Repola, national director of Motion Picture Editors Guild previously said to Deadline. "Therefore, it's very disappointing that despite the Guild's best efforts, there is still no framework for a contract in place. We remain committed to getting a contract in place as soon as possible and leave all options on the table to achieve that goal."

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.