Saturday Night Live Raps About Game of Thrones with Grey Worm

Ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale tomorrow night, Saturday Night Live decided to pay homage by having Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd rap about the legendary HBO show on tonight’s SNL season finale. The rap skit even included a cameo by Grey Worm himself, Jacob Anderson.

The skit comes at the time a petition fans launched received over one million signatures.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator said on Change.org. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The petition has received a lot of attention from all corners of entertainment. One prominent defender of the Game of Thrones writer has been Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who’s taken fire from those who’ve signed the petition.

“For the people coming at me for my Game of Thrones petition comment: It’s inappropriate as an audience member to demand change from an entire crew of writers, creators, performers, etc. just because it did not satisfy you,” Reinhart wrote. “Fans, of course, are an incredibly large reason why shows are successful… But it does not excuse certain destructive and disrespectful behavior towards people who have dedicated their entire lives to creating a show or film.”

“Try to imagine this: A person walks into a painter’s gallery… a painter they have always been a fan of… and they tell the artist ‘I don’t like what you did here. You probably should’ve done it this way,’” she continued. “That would be incredibly entitled, no? So think about it that way. Bye.”

The last episode of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.