Saturday Night Live Gives the Grinch a NSFW Christmas Party

✖

Saturday Night Live turned Pete Davidson into The Grinch for the last show of the year. Kristen Wiig returned to her old stomping ground and the episode was full of holiday content, but probably not this risqué. The sketch saw Davidson as a sort of portly version of the Christmas staple that had a tryst with Mary Lou Who’s parents. Yes, both of them, while the kids asked a lot of questions about the new visitor in the house. Viewers were absolutely shocked to see the comedian don all that fur. Davidson has made something of a habit of dressing up in these ridiculous costumes as the season stretched on. Most viewers absolutely lost it during Dave Chappelle’s episode when he strode into the frame as Count Chocula. Check out the wild pictures of the cast member in Whoville.

NBC is no stranger to The Grinch, as they just put on a musical a few weeks ago. Matthew Morrison wanted to thrill fans as the iconic character and the Internet was very amused by his appearance. Check out what the network had to say about The Grinch musical, below:

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers' homes this December," Morrison explained. "My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way."

"Dr. Seuss is an indelible part of all of our lives and we're thrilled to bring a stage production of 'The Grinch Musical!' to our audience," Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment said in a release. "This is a perfect addition to our annual holiday program traditions and a telecast the entire family will enjoy."

What did you think of Davidson’s Grinch? Let us know down in the comments!