Saturday Night Live: Kristen Stewart Explains Daylight Savings Time

Halloween is, sadly, over and that means we are full steam ahead into late fall and the upcoming holiday season. It also means that tonight Daylight Savings Time ends, and it will be time to set the clocks back an hour, a concept that despite happening every year somehow evokes the same level of confusion and questions each time this first weekend in November rolls around. It’s that common confusion and frustration that Saturday Night Live pokes a bit of fun at in its latest promo for tonight’s episode, hosted by Kristen Stewart with musical guest Coldplay.

In the promo, which you can check out in the video above, Beck Bennett reminds viewers to “throw out” their clocks tonight, but when Stewart attempts to correct him on the situation, it leads to a funny misunderstanding of just how long the show will be — and according to Stewart, two and a half hours is just way too long.

Tonight’s show will mark the second time Stewart has hosted Saturday Night Live. She previously hosted in 2017 with her appearance featuring her not only confirming that she was “so gay” — later clarifying that she identifies as bisexual — and memorably dropping the f-word. That particular moment is one that Stewart discussed during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“They were like, ‘You cannot do that on the show! You cannot do that on the show!’” Stewart said. “I was like ‘What do you think I am? I would never do that.’”

Fallon then pointed out that she did it right out of the gate.

“Yep, did it on the show,” Stewart said.

Stewart is currently promoting the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The film is set to open in theaters November 15. You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Saturday Night Live, hosted by Kristen Stewart with musical guest Coldplay, airs Saturday, November 2 beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on NBC.