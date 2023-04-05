Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Returns in First Promo for New Episode

Over the years, it's become a time-honored tradition for fan-favorite Saturday Night Live cast remembers from the past to return to the show as hosts. Molly Shannon was a cast member on the sketch series from 1995 to 2001 and she has returned to cameo multiple times since she left in addition to hosting for the first time in 2007. Now, after more than 15 years since her last hosting gig, Shannon is back with musical guests the Jonas Brothers. In honor of Shannon's return, a new promo video sees the actor walking backstage at Studio 8H...

The new promo features Shannon confidently walking around the Saturday Night Live studio as "Call Me Superstar" by Photronique plays in the background. A TV showcases some of Shannon's most iconic SNL characters, including Sally O'Malley and Mary Katherine Gallagher. Shannon gears up to enter the iconic stage only to walk out and discover no one is there. That's how the notoriously funny lady learns SNL has not moved to Wednesdays. You can check out the fun video below:

Yesterday, the official Instagram account for Saturday Night Live also shared a fun compilation video of some of Shannon's most iconic moments from her time on the show. "IT'S MOLLY SHANNON WEEK!!!" the caption reads. "Molly Shannon hosts with music from @jonasbrothers THIS SATURDAY!" You can check out the post below:

Who Is Hosting SNL Next Week?

The April 15th episode of Saturday Night Live will feature Knives Out and Blonde star Ana de Armas in her hosting debut. The Oscar-nominated actor will be joined by Karol G, a singer-songwriter also making her first appearance on the show. After next week, SNL will likely take a break for most of May. If the show repeats the pattern from recent years, they will break for three or four weeks before returning for three additional episodes to complete the season.

Where to Watch SNL:

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all Saturday Night Live episodes from its inception in 1975, with new episodes being added the day after they air. With a few exceptions, nearly every SNL episode are currently available to watch on Peacock.

Are you excited to see Molly Shannon return to SNL? Tell us in the comments!

Molly Shannon's SNL episode airs on April 8th.