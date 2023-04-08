Saturday Night Live Alumnus Molly Shannon Returns in New Episode

In just a few short hours, Molly Shannon will be returning to Studio 8H. For the second time since she departed Saturday Night Live in 2001, Shannon is returning to host the live sketch comedy. Shannon appeared on the series from 1995 to 2001, becoming best known for her oddball character Mary Katherine Gallagher, who eventually got her own SNL film in Superstar. She's returning to 30 Rock just weeks before the third season of The Other Two premieres on HBO Max, a coming-of-age comedy dealing with sudden fame and the inner machinations of Hollywood.

Shannon will be joined tonight by the Jonas Brothers, the pop punk trio making its third appearance on the show. While the group itself has only appeared three times, the April 8th episode marks Nick Jonas' fifth appearance on the show, making it possible the singer is involved in a Five-Timers sketch. As with other new episodes, things kick off live at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on both NBC and Peacock.

How many episodes of SNL are left this year?

After tonight's episode, there's just one episode left before an extended spring break. Ana de Armas and Karol G will make their SNL debut next week on April 15th before the show goes on break for the better part of a month. It's then expected to return in the middle part of May for three more episodes to round out the year.

The last episodes have yet to announce hosts or musical guests, though that could all change tonight. Given that summer blockbuster season is ramping up, it's totally possible some big names could land on the hosting list. Last year, Season 47 ended with Benedict Cumberbatch, Selena Gomez, and Natasha Lyonne as the hosts rounding out the season.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.