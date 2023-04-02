Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update's Michael Che Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank on Colin Jost
Like most instances of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, this week's episode began with the latest big headlines. Series head writer and co-host of Weekend Update Colin Jost got things started by speaking about the criminal indictment filed against former President Donald Trump. The biggest surprise of it was that Jost's gags about Trump weren't really getting much of a reaction from the audience. Some polite laughing popped up, but compared to Che's own jokes the response could be called tepid. It all culminated in a joke about Jost's own expense that saw someone yell off screen, "You stink!"
Jost began laughing, head in his hands, unsure of how to proceed. Then Che pulled back the curtain and revealed to his co-host his big secret, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fool's." Embarrassed, Jost even put his head down on the table. He lamented "I was like, am I not mic'd? Then I was like, oh I just suck."
Jost then interrupted Che during his next joke, yelling "You're evil! That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me. I am covered in sweat." The crowd began to cheer for him to encourage Jost but he wasn't having it, saying with a big smile, "Don't you even dare!" Watch it all below and see what SNL fans are saying below (spoiler, they loved it.)
Michael Che secretly told the SNL audience not to laugh at Colin Jost’s jokes during Weekend Update as an April Fools’ prank— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 2, 2023
“I was truly like, ‘Am I not mic’d?!’ That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done! I am covered in sweat!” pic.twitter.com/UW3kbQoTaq
Too funny
Michael Che's audience prank on Colin Jost during tonight's Weekend Update may be the funniest thing to happen between these two on the segment. Too funny. 🤣— Ashley Buck 🌻 (@AshleyBuck7) April 2, 2023
Funniest thing of the night?
Nah Michael Che got colin Jost good 😂😂😂 #SNL— Tv Shows (@showsthatiwatch) April 2, 2023
So Funny
I am dying as #ColinJost tries to make it through this #WeekendUpdate. This is so funny. #SNL— Cindy Marshall (@c_mars_) April 2, 2023
Unrepaired
they broke colin jost lmao— Kylee Cox, M.S.Ed. (@kylee_clare1) April 2, 2023
He was down bad
Haha! Colin Jost can not recover 😂😂😂
I was wondering why people weren't laughing #SNL #weekendupdate— Flygirl🛫526 (@dramatic_one) April 2, 2023
He got him
Michael Che pulled one OVER on Colin Jost tonight. I am fucking dead #SNL— m o l l y. (@morryriv) April 2, 2023
A first in SNL history
That’s a first in the history of #WeekendUpdate a joke got Colin Jost. C’mon guys, finish strong. #SNL— BB5akaTHECHAMP (@BB5akaTHECHAMP) April 2, 2023
"I thought I sucked!"
“Was I not mic’d?! I thought I sucked!” OML this April fools joke Michael Che did to Colin Jost sent me😭🤣 #SNL pic.twitter.com/ShAbbdZHJv— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 2, 2023
That's the meanest thing you've ever done
Colin Jost: “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me.” #SNL #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/6aOhSdKRpe— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) April 2, 2023