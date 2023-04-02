Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update's Michael Che Plays Hilarious April Fool's Day Prank on Colin Jost

Like most instances of Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, this week's episode began with the latest big headlines. Series head writer and co-host of Weekend Update Colin Jost got things started by speaking about the criminal indictment filed against former President Donald Trump. The biggest surprise of it was that Jost's gags about Trump weren't really getting much of a reaction from the audience. Some polite laughing popped up, but compared to Che's own jokes the response could be called tepid. It all culminated in a joke about Jost's own expense that saw someone yell off screen, "You stink!"

Jost began laughing, head in his hands, unsure of how to proceed. Then Che pulled back the curtain and revealed to his co-host his big secret, "I told them not to laugh at you for April Fool's." Embarrassed, Jost even put his head down on the table. He lamented "I was like, am I not mic'd? Then I was like, oh I just suck."

Jost then interrupted Che during his next joke, yelling "You're evil! That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me. I am covered in sweat." The crowd began to cheer for him to encourage Jost but he wasn't having it, saying with a big smile, "Don't you even dare!" Watch it all below and see what SNL fans are saying below (spoiler, they loved it.)