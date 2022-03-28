Saturday Night Live Star Michael Che Backtracks on Leaving Weekend Update

It looks like Michael Che may not be leaving Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” after all. Once word of the comedian’s comments began to circulate online, Che himself took to Instagram to set the record straight. The comedian quickly clarified that he isn’t planning on leaving SNL despite his comments at a recent stand-up set in the Twin Cities.

“To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy show. You’re spoiling the trick,” Che shared on Instagram. “I said it at a comedy show, and some dork transcribed it and wrote an article. Also, I don’t prefer j–king off to sex. And I’m not actually buying a urinal for my house. Those were just jokes as well.”

Word of Che’s potential departure initially surfaced through a report from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and a stand-up set in the area last week and quickly spread online after the fact. Che has hosted the iconic sketch since 2014, and was promoted to head writer beginning with the 2017 season. He’s co-hosted the segment alongside Colin Jost since then.

“This is my last year,” Che reportedly said according to the Star Tribune (via Yahoo!). “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that’s embarrassing.”

After a weeks-long hiatus, Saturday Night Live is expected to return for a few episodes before going on an extended spring break. The April 2nd episode features Jerrod Carmichael and Gunna as host and musical guest, respectively while Jake Gyllenhall and Camila Cabello follow on April 19th. Lizzo is then heading to 30 Rock on April 16th to serve as both host and musical guest. It’s her first time hosting and second time appearing on the live sketch comedy as a musical guest.

Saturday Night Live is streaming in its entirety on Peacock. Live episodes of the show return next weekend on April 2nd.