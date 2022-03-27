UPDATED: Saturday Night Live Star Michael Che Announces He’s Leaving Weekend Update

UPDATE: Saturday Night Live star Michael Che posted on Instagram that he is not leaving Weekend Update and that the statement was part of a joke in his act. The original story is below: Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is leaving “Weekend Update”. Che made the announcement during a pop-up comedy show in Minneapolis. Che told audiences that this would be his last year at the desk for the popular segment, which he’s co-anchored with Colin Jost since 2014. Che did not state exactly when or why he is leaving the segment during his remarks to the Minneapolis audience.

“This is my last year,” Che said according to the Star Tribune (via Yahoo!). “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that’s embarrassing.”

In addition to co-anchoring “Weekend Update”, Che is also a co-head writer for Saturday Night Live, a role he took on in 2017 when he became the first Black head co-writer in the show’s history. It’s unclear if Che is simply stepping down from “Weekend Update,” if he will still appear on the show in other roles, if he will simply remain a writer, or if he is leaving Saturday Night Live entirely. Che first joined Saturday Night Live in 2013 as a guest writer and soon became a staff writer. In 2014, it was announced that Che would take over Cecily Strong’s position as “Weekend Update” co-anchor.

Saturday Night Live is currently in its 47th season on NBC. After a short hiatus, the live sketch comedy series will return on April 2nd with comedian Jerrod Carmichael making his hosting debut alongside musical guest Gunna. Other upcoming hosts include Jake Gyllenhaal on April 9th with musical guest Camila Cabello, and Lizzo serving as both host and musical guest on April 16th. Lizzo’s April 16h appearance will mark her second appearance as a musical guest and first time hosting.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET and is broadcast live coast-to-coast on NBC.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images