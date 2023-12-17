SNL's Weekend Update Brings Back "F--king Spectacular" Christmas Tradition

Weekend Update's beloved Christmas joke exchange has fans in tears.

By Adam Barnhardt

After a year off, "Weekend Update's" Christmas joke exchange returned during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. As with years past, things got quite controversial quickly as "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che wrote jokes for each other to read aloud for the first time with no advance screening. The bit grew especially spicy when Che brought activist Hattie Davis on stage to sit by Jost as he was forced to read one racially charged joke after the next.

Suffice it to say, viewers couldn't get enough of the jaw-droppingly controversial jokes, causing the sketch to become a trending topic across most social media platforms. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.

