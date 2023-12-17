SNL's Weekend Update Brings Back "F--king Spectacular" Christmas Tradition
Weekend Update's beloved Christmas joke exchange has fans in tears.
Christmas Show Joke Swap 2023 pic.twitter.com/MhOcpX7fzG— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023
After a year off, "Weekend Update's" Christmas joke exchange returned during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. As with years past, things got quite controversial quickly as "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che wrote jokes for each other to read aloud for the first time with no advance screening. The bit grew especially spicy when Che brought activist Hattie Davis on stage to sit by Jost as he was forced to read one racially charged joke after the next.
Suffice it to say, viewers couldn't get enough of the jaw-droppingly controversial jokes, causing the sketch to become a trending topic across most social media platforms. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
F--king Spectacular
prevnext
SNL’s weekend update tonight was fucking spectacular lmaooooooooo— 🏧 (@ndrewmunoz) December 17, 2023
Too Funny
prevnext
watching #WeekendUpdate live is way too funny #SNL— CMJ (@iReplenish) December 17, 2023
Funniest Bit Ever
prevnext
The Jost/Che joke exchange on Weekend Update is the single funniest bit on television.— Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 17, 2023
Killed It
prevnext
Holy shit, Che killed Colin with that Scarlett Black Widow joke. #SNL #WeekendUpdate— J. Mendoza (@pirate_atomsk) December 17, 2023
Always Fire
prevnext
SNL Weekend Update is always 🔥🔥🔥 when they swap jokes. Favorite part of the season.— Berry (@Phillyberrrrry) December 17, 2023
Hysterical
prevnext
That last 5 minutes of weekend update was HYSTERICAL!!#SNL— Rando Calrissian (@bholcomb) December 17, 2023
Glorious
The Weekend Update joke exchange was glorious. #SNL— Mike 🍤 (@teebone_mike) December 17, 2023
*****
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.prev