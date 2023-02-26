Saturday Night Live Fans Applaud "Funniest Ever" Weekend Update
While performers and crew members on Saturday Night Live may change from season to season, one constant is "Weekend Update," the faux news segment currently hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. The bit during the latest episode on Saturday, February 25th, was particularly spicy, with some saying the show has never been funnier.
Jost has been a part of the show since 2005, having served as a writer since then. After a brief two-year stint as a feature player from 2014-2015, he took over as one of the anchors for Weekend Update alongside Cecily Strong. Strong, who just left the show last December, was then replaced by Michael Che, who joined the show in 2014. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/arI3OhYD1D— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023
Unhinged
Weekend update is unhinged.— Justin (@semiprowrestler) February 26, 2023
Nothing Funnier
WEEKEND UPDATE I LOVE YOU NOTHING WILL EVER BE FUNNIER #SNL— bec ★ HEAVEN + AOTV 🎞️ (@mymy0nlyangel) February 26, 2023
Cocaine Bear
“Cocaine Bear Marjorie Taylor Greene.” #SNL #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/SfKJE3flR8— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) February 26, 2023
Never Misses
Weekend Update never misses dude holy shit— Perc Nowitzki #BLM (@maxMHastings99) February 26, 2023
Joke Swap
colin jost and michael che have secretly been doing joke swap on weekend update all damn season— kay hugged eben & daniel (@drewnotsogooden) February 26, 2023
Killed Me
Im probably just exhausted but that weekend update killed me! I fucking love Bill Walton— Hadj Padj (@amargreenberg) February 26, 2023
How to watch Saturday Night Live
Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.
Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.