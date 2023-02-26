Saturday Night Live Fans Applaud "Funniest Ever" Weekend Update

By Adam Barnhardt

While performers and crew members on Saturday Night Live may change from season to season, one constant is "Weekend Update," the faux news segment currently hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. The bit during the latest episode on Saturday, February 25th, was particularly spicy, with some saying the show has never been funnier. 

Jost has been a part of the show since 2005, having served as a writer since then. After a brief two-year stint as a feature player from 2014-2015, he took over as one of the anchors for Weekend Update alongside Cecily Strong. Strong, who just left the show last December, was then replaced by Michael Che, who joined the show in 2014. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Unhinged

Nothing Funnier

Cocaine Bear

Never Misses

Joke Swap

Killed Me

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.

