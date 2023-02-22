Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson Calls Matthew McConaughey His "Weed Guy" in First Promo

Ahead of his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, Woody Harrelson's first promo for his new episode has arrived. Paying tribute to some other notable hosts, with plenty of gentle ribbing, Harrelson's call out for the other hosts reaches its apex with a hilarious joke about his True Detective co-star, Matthew McConaughey. Calling out his longtime friend as appearing on the wall, Harrelson calls out McConaughey's photo on the wall as being "his weed guy." Featuring some jokes about Ben Affleck and Owen Wilson too, you can watch the full promo below and look for Harrelson to host this Saturday.

Having previously hosted SNL in 1989,1992, 2014, and 2019, Harrelson will join the "five-timers club" when he hosts later this week, joining the likes of Steve Martin, Drew Barrymore, Christopher Walken, and multiple others. Harrelson marks the first new addition to the five-timers club in 2023, though the two previous seasons of the show saw both Paul Rudd and John Mulaney join the prestigious group. Both episodes that saw Rudd and Mulaney join ended up making a big deal about them being part of the "club," with former stares and surprise appearances happening early. Could the same be done this week?

Another major trend for SNL this season has been the hosts reprising a key role from their filmography for a sketch. Dave Chappelle reprised multiple characters from his hit Chappelle's Show, Steve Martin & Martin Short reprised their Father of the Bride characters, Aubrey Plaza appeared as her Parks and Recreation character April Ludgate, with Pedro Pascal starring in a The Last of Us parody about Super Mario. With all that in mind, who will Woody Harrelson reprise for his appearance?

…what are you doing, Woody? pic.twitter.com/ZtVuE2vakb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 22, 2023

Though Harrelson's appearance seems tied to White House Plumbers, his upcoming limited series at HBO, but a reprisal of that role seems very unlikely. Some other characters that Harrelson has played that could be part of a sketch are Detective Marty Hart in True Detective, Tallahassee from Zombieland, and Cletus Kasady aka Carnage from the Venom movies.

Perhaps the most likely joke to be made is the viral baby photo of a youngster that looked just like the Academy Award nominee. Then again, Harrelson did previously appear as Joe Biden on the series for a few episodes, meaning he could once again play the US President on air.