Saturday Night Live's Christmas Carol Parody Is the Most Gruesome Thing You'll See Today

Last night's Saturday Night Live was a doozy with Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short taking on hosting duties. There were some fun surprises in the episode, including a cameo from their co-star, Selena Gomez, and a sketch that revisited one of their most famous films. Since its December, the show also had some fun holiday content, including a parody of A Christmas Carol, which turned quite gruesome.

"The stirring conclusion of Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol,'" SNL teased on social media. Watch Martin Short take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the bloody sketch below:

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin recently shared with The Hollywood Reporter about his live show with costar Martin Short. "There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

What's the Best Version of A Christmas Carol?

There have been many iterations of A Christmas Carol over the years, but many folks would argue that the best version is The Muppet Christmas Carol from 1992. In fact, this weekend marks the film's 30th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, an extended version of The Muppet Christmas Carol with the cut song "When Love Is Gone" is now streaming on Disney+. The previously deleted song is an emotional ballad about the love lost between Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) and Belle (Meredith Braun).

In 2020, director Brian Henson confirmed the lost piece of the film had been found and would be restored for a 4K remaster.

"They are all set with the full-length version again. I don't know if they are going to get it up on Disney+ in time for Christmas because they have all these processes," Henson explained at the time, "but it is coming back. The full-length version is coming back."

