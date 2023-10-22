Saturday Night Live: Mick Jagger Shocks Audience With Surprise Appearance

Not only did Saturday Night Live feature surprise appearances from both Pedro Pascal and Fred Armisen, but the latest episode included a cameo from one of rock and roll's greatest. During a hilarious sketch featuring host Bad Bunny and SNL mainstays Marcelo Hernandez and Punkie Johnson, Mick Jagger appeared out of thin air to lend his acting chops to the bit.

It's far from Jagger's first time on the live sketch comedy. The artist made his hosting and musical guest debut during an episode in 1978's Season Four. Fast forward to 2012 and he repeated as host and musical guest in a Season 37 episode. He's also appeared as a musical guest in three separate episodes. Counting two additional episodes in which Jagger appeared, Saturday's episode makes it the eighth time he's appeared as a guest at 30 Rock's Studio 8H.

respect him ✋ pic.twitter.com/3r5VfXgmWJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2023

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.