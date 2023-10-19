Saturday Night Live: Bad Bunny Roasts Himself in WWE Style Promo

Bad Bunny will be the latest music superstar to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live as musical guest and host, and if the first promo is anything to go by, fans are in for a fun time when he takes the stage this Saturday. For his first promo, Bad Bunny brought some of his WWE Superstar persona with him and had a face-off with himself. Even James Austin Johnson got in on the theme as the backstage interviewer talking to Benito. Then the Bad Bunny alter ego enters the room with his own SNL Championship, and the staredowns finally begin. You can watch the full video below.

Benito is talking to the interviewer about hosting the show, saying that he "loves being silly." Then a Stone Cold Steve Austin-styled glass shatter hits the speakers and Bad Bunny enters the picture, and he's holding the SNL Championship, which even has nameplates and is decked out with jewels.

Bad Bunny says "Shut up dummy, I'm here. Well, I've got a weekend update for you amigo. You suck!" Benito responds "shut up ugly", and then Bad Bunny tells him he puts the L in SNL. Benito asks for his subtitles to be displayed and then says "Thank you, because this idiot doesn't know how to read. I'm gonna break. your face, a**hole!" Then the two versions of the star stare each other down in traditional wrestling fashion.

Bad Bunny will be the latest in a series of hosts who have pulled double duty, and most of the time those episodes are some of the show's best. Stars like Ariana Grande, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bruno Mars all come to mind, as not only did they knock the musical performances out of the park, but did so while delivering incredibly memorable sketches and moments throughout the episode. Bad Bunny could end up being the latest example, and if so, it should be a highlight of the season.

So far SNL has only aired one episode since the Writer's Strike came to a close, which was last weekend's Pete Davidson-hosted episode. Davidson would deliver his own take on a Ken-themed number from Barbie and then would be a part of SNL's take on FOX's NFL commentary team.

That sketch notably featured a guest appearance from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as the whole theme of the sketch was the broadcast team's highlighting of Taylor Swift being at the last few Chiefs games. Swift would also end up making an appearance during the episode, as she introduced Ice Spice for her second performance.

As for Bad Bunny, he continues to create big moments in WWE. The last time that happened was earlier this year at WWE Backlash, and that was also when Carlito made a surprise appearance. Carlito would make his full-time return to WWE at Fastlane, and in a new interview with The Ringer's Cheap Heat, Carlito revealed it was Bad Bunny who was responsible for his return at Backlash.

"That's all Bad Bunny. He's a fan. Puerto Rican, he's a fan of mine growing up," Carlito said. "I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter (Triple H). They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense."

