Saved By The Bell Star Dustin Diamond Was Working on a Comeback With Screech's Robot Before His Death

Sad news broke on Monday when it was revealed Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond passed away at age 44 after a short battle with stage IV small-cell Carcinoma. Diamond was best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers and many of his co-stars from Saved by the Bell paid tribute to him this week. Diamond was the only former Bayside student from the main Saved by the Bell cast who did not appear in the first season of the new reboot. However, the series did reveal the character's fate. "Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn't have to deal with all this," AC Slater (Mario Lopez) reveals. Kevin was the robot Screech built himself in the original series. Interestingly, TMZ recently reported that Diamond was planning on making a series of commercials featuring Kevin.

According to Diamond's friend, Dan Block of Insurance King, they were working on building their own version of Kevin with the hopes of making some commercials for the company. Diamond had done ads for Insurance King in the past, but this was an idea for a new campaign that sadly did not get to see the light of day.

Saved by the Bell fans were hoping Diamond would appear on the reboot's upcoming second season, and some of the show's star's hinted that it could have been a possibility. "We would love for him to come back on set," Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) told Toronto's KiSS 92.5.

"See I was one of the people in every episode. I was literally in every episode. Out of all of the cast members, I was in the most. And that's not the case anymore. I'm not in the new one. And how do you have 'Saved By The Bell' without Screech?" Diamond previously told TMZ. "It seems like there a missed opportunity. It's kind of -- what's the old saying about cutting off the finger to spite the hand? Or cutting off the nose to spite the face? Something like that. Ten years in high school, I should know this [laughs] I should have studied it thoroughly."

The reunion between Screech and Kevin may not have happened, but you can still honor Diamond by watching some of his best moments from Saved by the Bell, which is currently streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

We send condolences to Diamond's friends, family, fans, and collaborators during this difficult time.