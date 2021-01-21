Saved by the Bell's Dustin Diamond's Cancer Diagnosed as Stage IV Small-Cell Carcinoma

✖

Last week, Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond confirmed his cancer diagnosis after being admitted to the hospital. "At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made. If you would like to send a card or letter you can send it to Insurance King C/O Dustin Diamond 127 N. Alpine Rd Rockford, Il 61107," Diamond's team issued in a statement. According to the latest report from ET Online, it has been confirmed that Diamond is suffering from stage IV small-cell Carcinoma.

ET reports that Diamond has already completed his first round of chemotherapy and will soon begin physical therapy. They say the actor is "looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar and video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media."

Recently, fans of Saved by the Bell have been wondering if Diamond would eventually show up in Peacock's reboot. The series was just renewed for a second season, and some of the show's cast have commented on whether or not Diamond will return to play Screech in the future.

"[With] Dustin Diamond, the almighty dollar rules on that," Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) told Toronto's KiSS 92.5. "He wants to be paid and respected. We would love for him to come back on set. He's going through his growing pains...He's going through his adult issues and all of that but I am sure he'll be back—granted they have the perfect contract for him. I'm sure he would be back."

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jesse Spano) also brought up Diamond returning for the second season when chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "So, I don't know if he will make an appearance," she said. "We'll see if there's another season. Maybe it's something to explore, and I haven't talked to him in a long time."

While Screech was not a part of the show's first season, the series did reveal the character's fate. During "The Todd Capsule," the old gang gets back together and reminisces about some of their greatest Bayside memories. At one point, Slater reveals that Screech has become quite successful. "Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn't have to deal with all this," Slater reveals. Kevin, of course, was the robot Screech built himself in the original series.

Hopefully, Diamond will recover and consider joining the series in the future. We're sending well wishes to the actor and his loved ones during this difficult time.