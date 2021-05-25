Scooby-Doo Reunion Special Coming to The CW

✖

If you've been looking out for Scooby-Doo as of late, we have learned where the detective doggo will be showing up soon. It turns out the Mystery Inc. gang is headed to The CW for a new sort of animated special in late 2021. A new announcement went live today regarding the network's schedule, and Scooby-Doo will be getting a reunion special from the team shortly.

According to The CW, The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special is coming for fans this year along with several other specials. In this big episode, the gang will gather at the Warner Bros. Studios to discuss their favorite cases over the years, but they'll find a new mystery awaiting them at the back lot.

(Photo: CBS)

"After 52 years of solving mysteries, THE SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the back lot may have its OWN monster problem," The CW shared in a new press release.

"Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. Jonathan Stern will executive produce THE SCOOBY-DOO REUNION SPECIAL from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures."

Obviously, this special will be a must-watch for fans of the animated series, and this is not the first time The CW has courted Scooby-Doo. If you will remember, the series had a crossover with Supernatural in one of the most ambitious mash-ups to date. Now, The CW is moving to expand its take on Scooby-Doo, and this animated special is one great way to make that happen.

