Emilia Clarke Blasts Critics of Green Screen Acting

Emilia Clarke is no stranger to the world of blockbusters, from a lengthy tenure on Game of Thrones to a fan-favorite role in the Star Wars universe. Right now, Clarke can be seen in another high-profile world — Secret Invasion, a new Disney+ television series that is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with the LA Times, Clarke addressed some of the negativity that surrounds the realm of "green screen acting", and argued that it is more legitimate than some might give it credit for.

"The stigma is that people don't do any acting in these shows and then you're like 'well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?'" Clarke explained.

Who Does Emilia Clarke Play in Secret Invasion?

Clarke currently stars as G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), in Secret Invasion. While her specific iteration of the character is a relatively new addition to the Marvel mythos, Clarke was excited by the opportunity to join that world.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained to ComicBook.com in 2021. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right," Mendelsohn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that."

