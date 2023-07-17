Marvel Teases the Death of Moon Knight

Marvel today officially announced a story that had already been teased with a preview image: “The Last Days of Moon Knight.” The storyline, which kicks off in Moon Knight #28, is being teased as the culmination of the current “era” of Moon Knight and the beginning of the character’s next chapter — but between teaser images and the name of the story, it seems as though part of that change in chapters is the death of the lead character. Moon Knight #25 kicks off “Knight’s End,” setting the stage for the “Last Days” story…and, yeah, both of those have pretty bleak context for the character (even if KnightsEnd was already a pretty popular Batman story once upon a time).

Per Marvel, this epic new three-part storyline kicking off in issue #28 will be the culmination of Moon Knight’s current era and the beginning of his next chapter.

“Almost all the pieces are now on the board- on one side, Moon Knight and his allies in the Midnight Mission, and on the other, the Black Spectre, his creatures, and his plan for New York,” MacKay explained. “We’ve been building towards this confrontation since #19, and starting with Moon Knight #28, Moon Knight and the Black Spectre go to war. It’s not just a question of victory, but survival itself. The Midnight Mission is already cloaked in the black of mourning…”

Here’s how Marvel describes the storyline:

Over the last few years, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythology. One of the hottest titles on stands today, Moon Knight’s current run has blessed the iconic character with new purpose, boldly reinvented his rogues gallery, and introduced fascinating new allies and supporting players. Now, Marc Spector’s journey reaches a climactic end. Running from MOON KNIGHT #28-30, “The Last Days of Moon Knight” will see Moon Knight in a deadly race to intercept the Black Spectre before his apocalyptic schemes bear fruit — but the clock is ticking, and a city hangs in the balance. And when the dust settles, a new vengeance will be born.

You can see the creative information and cover for Moon Knight #28 below.

MOON KNIGHT #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 10/18