Secret Invasion Finale Earns Marvel's Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score

The final episode of Secret Invasion has arrived, and according to critics, it's the furthest thing from a hit. Wednesday evening, the show's Rotten Tomatoes score debuted at 13-percent Rotten. By Marvel standards, that makes the Secret Invasion finale the worst-rated Marvel Studios release on the review-aggregator.

Furthermore, if you factor in all Marvel properties, including those shows produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television, it's still towards the bottom. In fact, the show's finale has a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than either season of Iron Fist, and it's just two-points higher than the score belonging to the widely-panned Inhumans series. Overall, Secret Invasion's first season of 55-percent Rotten is near the bottom of MCu rankings, only ahead and Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Thought Secret Invasion isn't a hit with critics, Samuel L. Jackson's career has never been better, with the actor winning an Oscar at the Academy's 12th annual Governors Awards last year.

"Didn't feel honorary, just felt like I was getting an Oscar," Jackson told Vulture in a follow-up interview. "I earned it. I worked for it. I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I'm fine with it. It's mine. I got it. My name's on it."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

