Marvel Fans Roast Secret Invasion's Tagline After Series Finale

Ahead of its release, Secret Invasion teased its comics-accurate nature. In fact, one of the show's slogans, "Who do you trust?," was lifted straight from the comics event the series was based on. Now that fans have been able to watch through all six episodes of the live-action show, however, many feel the slogan fell flat as the show's reveals were all too predictable and left few guessing as to which characters were actually Skrulls.

One of the biggest surprises, if you can call it that, was the inevitable reveal that James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine was not only a Skrull, but a shape-shifting alien during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Secret Invasion director Ali Selim was so worried about making that decision, he thought he'd get death threats because of it.

"I'm worried that I will get death threats because of that," Selim told THR earlier this summer. "And also because I'm the guy who took out Maria Hill. So I'm actually going into hiding now,"

Selim went on to reveal if Cheadle ever asked when Rhodey became a Skrull, "No, he never asked me that. He's a great collaborator. He was a detailed, logical guy who would not say, 'How long have I been … ?' But he would say, 'Let me tell you why I could've been, and let me tell you why I couldn't have been,' which is an interesting way to get at his character. So I would say this to anybody, but go back and visit all of the Rhodey scenes in the MCU and see how you unpack it now that you have a slightly different perspective on Rhodey or Skrull. But I don't know that there's a definitive answer. I think it's still open to interpretation."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about