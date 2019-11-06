M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Trailer Released

M. Night Shyamalan is bringing his talents to Apple TV+ for a brand new series titled Servant, and while fans got a look at the series at New York Comic Con earlier this year, the world can now find out more about the show thanks to the brand new trailer. Tony Basgallop and Shyamalan are telling a story about a family who have fought through grief in a very unconventional way, and that opens the door for some disturbing and mysterious scenarios and characters to enter the fray. If you’re are as curious as we were, do yourself a favor and check out the full trailer in the video above.

The show focuses on a couple named Sean and Dorothy who hire a young girl to take care of their child named Leanne, though as you find out early in the trailer, the child is in fact just a doll and not real. As Sean explains to Leanne, they lost their son Jericho at 13 weeks, and Dorothy took it hard, but was able to make it through that trauma thanks to the doll.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new nanny doesn’t mind treating the doll as a normal child, and Sean is perplexed by this and wants to know where Dorothy found the girl. This paves the way for several more flashes of footage that suggest something isn’t right with the new nanny, but also that the men are hiding something else, with the narration saying “what if she wakes up” and another lady asking “what did those boys tell you about what happened.”

Towards the end we get a man asking “do you know who you welcomed into your home?”, and that is a pretty chilling way to end the trailer.

You can watch the full trailer above.

Servant is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, who also serve as executive producers. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Neil Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, and you can check out the official description for Servant below.

“Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Servant hits Apple TV+ on November 28th.