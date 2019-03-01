Seth Rogen Joins ‘The Twilight Zone’

Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone is already packed with talent, but now the reboot has enlisted the talents of Seth Rogen.

Rogen will star in an upcoming episode of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone, which is written by Alex Rubens. The series kicks off with two episodes on Monday, April 1st, and will then debut weekly on All Access every Thursday starting on April 11th.

No word on who Rogen will play in his episode, but we’re sure it will be someone memorable. The actor’s been quite busy lately, starring in and producing the romantic comedy Long Shot with Charlize Theron as well as becoming the voice of Pumba in Disney’s live-action Lion King film. Rogen’s also producing a host of projects with Evan Goldberg as part of their Point Grey Pictures production company, including Future Man, Preacher, The Boys, and Black Monday.

The Twilight Zone features host and narrator Jordan Peele, as well as Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

It took some convincing for Peele to take on the role once inhabited by Rod Sterling, which leaves big shoes to fill, though he’s still a part of the show in some ways.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The Twilight Zone hits screens on April 1st.

