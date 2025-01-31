Severance Answers Major Questions About One Character’s Outie

The first season of Severance ended with explosive revelations about its central characters’ outside lives. We learned that Helly R. (Britt Lower) is actually Helena Eagan, heir to the very corporation responsible for the severance procedure. Meanwhile, Irving (John Turturro) has been investigating Lumon and tracking down severed workers while going to extreme lengths to send his Innie a message about a secret dark corridor. However, one character’s outside existence remained shrouded in mystery. Until now. Episode 3 of Season 2 finally answers some significant questions about Dylan G.’s (Zach Cherry) life beyond Lumon’s walls, giving him a tragic existence, though not for the reasons fans might have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than continuing Harmony Cobel’s (Patricia Arquette) approach of breaking room torture and psychological degradation, Mr. Milchick’s (Tramell Tillman) management style involves tricking the Innies into thinking Lumon has become a healthy work environment. Instead of a stick, Milchick is offering the Macrodata Refinement team carrots, hoping that will be enough for Mark (Adam Scott) to finish the mysteriously important work on the Cold Harbor file. In Dylan’s case, Milchick is playing with the Innie’s burning desire to learn more about his Outie’s life. In Episode 3 of Severance‘s second season, Mr. Milchick moves forward with his plan by rewarding Innie Dylan with an 18-minute supervised meeting with his Outie’s wife, Gretchen G. (Merritt Wever).

[RELATED: Severance Fans Agree This Season 2 Character Reveal Is “Tragic”]

The supervised meeting shatters any expectations of grand conspiracies or hidden agendas. During his conversation with Gretchen, Dylan learns that his Outie, in his own words, is “a f-ck up,” a man perpetually unable to maintain stable employment or find direction in life. The revelation creates a fascinating paradox where Innie Dylan, stripped of all memories, has become the more successful version of himself through his clockwork reliability and genuine connections with his coworkers.

Episode 3 builds on this revelation by showing the full scope of Dylan’s domestic reality. While Gretchen works night shifts to keep the family afloat, Outie Dylan spends his evenings barely acknowledging his children, who seek entertainment from television rather than engagement with their emotionally absent father. A particularly telling scene shows Dylan struggling with the simple task of preparing cookies for his children’s school, requiring detailed instructions to handle pre-made dough. These moments underscore his fundamental failure to embrace adult responsibilities, making Innie’s dedication to work at Lumon an unwitting lifeline for his family’s stability.

Severance Will Only Widen the Chasm Between Dylan and His Macrodata Colleagues

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Milchick’s calculated disclosure of Dylan’s Outie’s reality deepens the worker’s loyalty to Lumon in ways torture or threats never could. By showing Dylan how his family depends on his continued employment, Milchick creates a psychological tether far more binding than corporate devotion or fear of punishment. The knowledge that Outie-Dylan is so incompetent makes the Innie the family’s primary provider, placing an enormous burden on his shoulders. In other words, every act of rebellion now carries the weight of potentially destroying Dylan’s family’s stability, a responsibility that could isolate him from his fellow MDR workers’ plans to expose Lumon’s secrets.

This development reveals something profound about the nature of corporate control in Severance‘s world. While Lumon wields the power to split consciousness itself, its most effective tool might be the mundane reality of economic necessity. Dylan’s story demonstrates how the severed floor can become a sanctuary for those failing in the outside world, a place where they can finally excel due to their lack of context, history, or future perspective.

New episodes of Severance premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.