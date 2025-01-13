Severance Star John Turturro Reveals He’s Never Even Watched the Show

John Turturro has an easy time withholding Severance spoilers because he simply hasn’t watched the show. In an interview with ComicBook, Turturro’s co-stars explained how they approach conversations about this series without giving anything away. Turturro said it comes easier for him because he genuinely doesn’t know what’s coming from week to week.

“I haven’t seen the show, so I’m really an innocent here,” Turturro admitted. It sounds like the actor was referring to the entire series, although he might have meant Season 2 specifically since that’s what he is promoting. Severance Season 2 premieres on Friday, January 17th, and it will air week-to-week going forward on Apple TV+, with new episodes available every Friday through March 21. Turturro did not say if he will be watching along with the rest of us or not.

Turturro was in a group interview with his co-stars Britt Lower and Zach Cherry. On the subject of spoilers, Lower said: “It’s an obstacle course that we’re going through on our press tour,” while Cherry said: “I just play dumb. ‘I don’t even know, I don’t remember.’” Lower chuckled at how appropriate this is for the series, joking: “We don’t remember anything we did at work, we were severed.”

Severance is a sci-fi series about a biotechnology corporation that has created a procedure called severance, which splits the minds of employees so that their work personality and their civilian personality are completely separate. Cherry, Lower and Turturro all play employees who have had this procedure. Turturro’s performance has been particularly lauded — he was nominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy for best supporting actor after Season 1 aired. Lower and Cherry were both nominated for several award for the series as well.

It’s not uncommon for actors to avoid watching their own work for one reason or another, as Turturro seems to have done here. Turturro has never stated a personal preference on this topic, but many actors have one way or another. Turturro has given a lot of interviews about his performance in Severance, however. His character is attracted to Christopher Walken’s character, though he doesn’t even know the sexual orientation of his persona in the outside world. This has led to a lot of interesting discourse, but now that the new season is airing, Turturro is keeping quiet.

Severance Season 2 premieres this Friday on Apple TV+. You can find the first season streaming there now.