Severance Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You Back to Lumon Industries

Severance Season 2 will take us back to to the offices of Lumon Industries, with more mysteries to unravel than ever. Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the new season on Saturday after an extended preview debuted at CCXP in Brazil. It showed Mark (Adam Scott), Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Turturro) all back in the Macrodata Refinement offices, apparently more confused than ever.

The trailer begins with Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and Mark speaking outside of work, with Milchick trying to convince Mark to come back. Back at work, Mark learns that he and his team have become a bit famous as the “face of Severance reform” to the outside world. Once they’re alone, the team discuss some of the things they learned last season, including the mystery out outie Mark’s supposedly dead wife. The trailer is full of surreal shots from within Lumon including a room full of grass and goats, a meticulous watermelon carving of Irv, and a shot of Mark and Helly kissing.

To top it off, the trailer gives us a few seconds of the new characters coming to the team. That includes the new deputy manager played by Sarah Bock, who is inexplicably a child. That also includes new workers played by Alia Shawkat, Stefano Carannante and Bob Balaban.

Severance was a massive hit when it premiered in 2022, and many fans have been dying for this second season. The show was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards and was lauded by fans and critics alike. It carries a lot of momentum into Season 2, which will have 10 episodes instead of the previous season’s nine. The dystopian story is just beginning, but the mechanisms of memory loss at play make it easy for the scope to shrink or grow at any moment.

Severance is about a biotechnology corporation called Lumon Industries, which has developed a controversial procedure called Severance that can split the consciousnesses of workers so that they don’t carry any memories from work or sensitive information into their personal lives. This creates two distinct personas known as “innies” and “outies.” The show explores who workers would choose this surreal life and what the consequences would be – especially as their two separate selves became curious about each others’ lives.

Severance Season 2 premieres on Friday, January 17 on Apple TV+. The first season is streaming there now. So far, the extended preview shown at CCXP has not been made available online.