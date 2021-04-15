Netflix Introduces the World of Shadow and Bone in New Featurette

On April 23rd, Netflix will take subscribers on a journey to Ravka and the greater Grishaverse, with the release of the first season of Shadow and Bone. This new series, based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, will establish one of the grandest worlds we've seen from a Netflix original to-date. So grand, in fact, that it may seem like somewhat of an undertaking to get invested. Netflix is aiming to help with a new featurette, which establishes the story and universe of Shadow and Bone.

The new video was released on Wednesday morning, and it features interviews with the cast and creators of Shadow and Bone. Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer explain the conflict at the heart of the world, as well as which books influence the story. You can take a look in the video above!

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia. Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner and Leigh Bardugo is one of the show's executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Shadow and Bone:

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Shadow and Bone? Did the new featurette help pique your interest? Let us know in the comments!

Shadow and Bone will arrive on Netflix on April 23rd.