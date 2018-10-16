How ‘Shameless’ Wrote off Cameron Monaghan’s Ian Gallagher

Going into Sunday night’s new episode of Shameless, fans were preparing for a tear-jerking event as series regular Cameron Monaghan announced last week that this would be his final turn as Ian Gallagher. Fortunately, the series actually gave the character a happy and fitting ending.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, “Face It, You’re Gorgeous,” Ian Gallagher was sent to prison for his role in blowing up a van in an attempt to protest against conversion therapy. Throughout most of the episode, Ian learned “survival skills” for the two years he was about to spend behind bars. However, in the closing scene of the episode, Shameless brought a smile to all of Ian’s biggest fans.

In a surprising twist, Ian’s new cellmate was revealed to be none other than Mickey (Noel Fisher), his old boyfriend.

Mickey was thought to be in Mexico, but actually made a deal in order to serve his time and be released. This put him in Beckman Correction, the prison where Ian was ultimately sent to carry out his sentence. Mickey was last seen in Season 7, where he was on the run and had to escape to Mexico. Ian prepared to leave his entire life behind to join Mickey, but decided against the idea of living as a fugitive. The two went their separate ways despite having a deep love for one another.

This was certainly a happy ending for Ian, and the folks at Shameless put together a video highlighting the relationship between the two characters over the course of the series. Like Sunday’s episode, the video ends with the reunion of Ian and Mickey, who share a kiss in their jail cell.

“The next episode will be my last,” Monaghan wrote in an Instagram post last week. “I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?”

