‘The Shannara Chronicles’ Cancelled

Fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles is officially canceled.

Spike, soon become the Paramount Network, declined to order any new episodes.

The Shannara Chronicles premiere on MTV in 2016. The series then moved to Spike TV for its second season. The Paramount Network will continue airing several Spike TV series, but not Shannara.

“We have officially passed on making any more,” network president Kevin Kay told TV Guide. “Maybe [Sonar Entertainment] is going to take it somewhere else. For us, we passed on the future of that.”

Sonar Entertainment produces The Shannara Chronicles. Its attempt to find a new home will likely be an uphill battle. The special effects used to create Shannara‘s fantasy world makes it an expensive production. With an audience of around 500,000, that’s a hard sell to make.

Al Gough and Miles Millar created The Shannara Chronicles. The series is an adaptation of Terry Brooks’ fantasy novel series. Greenlighting the series was a gamble for MTV. The network was hoping to capitalize on the Game of Thrones fever by bringing fantasy to basic cable.

The Shannara Chronicles films in New Zealand, primarily at the Auckland Film Studio. The show’s first season consisted of 10 episodes and premiered in January 2016. MTV announced its second season renewal in April 2016. In May 2017, over a year later, MTV announced that the show would move to Spike TV. The second season of The Shannara Chronciles finally debuted on October 11, 2017. The season concluded in November.

The main story of Shannara is Brooks’ original novels, The Sword of Shannara Trilogy. The Chronicles of Shanarra used the plot of a prequel novel, The Elfstones of Shannara as the basis of its plot. The series is set in the fantasy world known as the Four Lands. A mystical tree called the Ellcrys has kept demons out of the Four Lands for generations, but it is withering. It is up to a group of young adventures and their older mentor to prevent demons from returning in force.

The series starred Austin Butler, Poppy Drayton, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Aaron Jakubenko, Marcus Vanco, Malese Jow, Vanessa Morgan, and Gentry White.