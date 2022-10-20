She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Creepy KEVIN Designs

Some new She-Hulk concept art revealed alternate designs for K.E.V.I.N. J. Simpson generated the early looks at the MCU-controlling AI. Viewers met the robot during the Disney+ series' finale and interest in how it came together has gripped the fanbase. Marvel Studios brass actually encouraged the team to really take a big swing with K.E.V.I.N. Head writer Jessica Gao actually talked to Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast about the AI and it's road to showing up in the finale. The visual design in particular was a point of contention for the decision-makers at Marvel. But that little baseball cap you see in the concept images was something that Gao would not be denied seeing on-screen.

"The character comes into the real world, breaks into Marvel. You are a machine and the disbelief you can't suspend is that there would be a baseball hat resting on top of this machine," Gao recalled. "And he was like, yeah, I can't. That doesn't make any sense. I won't do, you can't do it. And I was so furious. I said, and this is in a meeting with 20 different people. And I said, Kevin, if you don't let me put a hat on that machine, then I quit."

"And then Kevin for a second, he goes, 'Thank you very much Jessica. You've done a lot of great work for us. We're sad to see you go.' And then Sweet Jackson Z from Previz, ever the mediator and hard worker gently suggested what if they incorporate into the design of the machine something that would read as a baseball hat," she added. "And then Kevin was like, 'Oh, I'm okay with that.' If it's part of the machine, of course then that makes all the sense! And so that was our compromise and I didn't have to quit over a hat on our little robot."

She-Hulk's Star Loved The Big Twist

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany actually loved the finale's big meta turn. She talked to Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson about meeting KEVIN and how it tied into her character's main arc for the season. WIth Orphan Black on her filmography, the actress is no stranger to some weird turns in story. So, the MCU star was absolutely delighted.

"I loved it," Maslany explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I didn't expect it at all. When she busts out of the Disney+ platform, I was blown away. And then this conversation with K.E.V.I.N., where she's able to like reclaim her story, and recenter herself as like the lead in her own life, and sort of keep it really simple and contained. Which is always, for me, the reason I was always resistant to doing a big Marvel thing, 'cause I was like, 'It just feels so impersonal, and like it's not about people.' But that's what she drags it back into, and I just love that."

