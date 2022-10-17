Tatiana Maslany Breaks Silence on She-Hulk Finale's KEVIN Cameo (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's season finale launched on Disney+ last week, and it was an episode that arguably changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with it. The show took the fourth-wall-breaking life of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some epic new heights, as she ultimately confronted the "man behind the curtain" who was pulling the strings for the entire franchise. Instead of being Marvel Studios' actual real-life president, Kevin Feige, the show's version was an AI robot named K.E.V.I.N., and the conversation that he and Jen had hilariously highlighted some of the MCU's tropes, while also focusing on Jen's personal story. While speaking with ComicBook.com following the She-Hulk finale, Maslany revealed that she was "blown away" by the sequence of events in the finale, which she says helped Jen's storyline become even more personal.

"I loved it," Maslany explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I didn't expect it at all. When she busts out of the Disney+ platform, I was blown away. And then this conversation with K.E.V.I.N., where she's able to like reclaim her story, and recenter herself as like the lead in her own life, and sort of keep it really simple and contained. Which is always, for me, the reason I was always resistant to doing a big Marvel thing, 'cause I was like, 'It just feels so impersonal, and like it's not about people.' But that's what she drags it back into, and I just love that."

How did She-Hulk come up with K.E.V.I.N.?

The inclusion of K.E.V.I.N. in the She-Hulk finale undeniably surprised Marvel fans, especially those who were expecting Feige himself to make a cameo on the show. As She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed during a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, the appearance underwent a lot of evolutions.

"I went through so many versions of this finale," Gao explained. "And I don't remember what kicked it off, but I remember pitching that She Hulk — because the show is so meta and it was always going to be about breaking the fourth wall and it was always so inspired by the [John] Byrne run, where she had opinions about her story, where she wanted to actively yell at her creators and change things when she didn't what was going on. I think I pitched that she goes to the Marvel Studios, the Disney lot, to go speak to Kevin. And I initially pitched that she goes through all the security and then goes into his office and we stunt cast it with a super handsome debonair like a George Clooney in a tuxedo and drinking a martini."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.