She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Comic-Accurate Costumes

Last week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Marvel series to smash its way onto Disney+. The series chronicled the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), one that was influenced by her prolific and often-unconventional tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics. The nine episodes of She-Hulk were overflowing with comic-accurate moments and homages, but some new pieces of concept art put even more of that mindset on display. A new Instagram post from concept artist Wesley Burt reveals a wide array of styles for the series.

While some elements of the concept art are near-identical to what we ultimately saw onscreen, the concept art also showcases so many more potential outfits for Jennifer that didn't end up in the show. This includes an all-black courthouse ensemble identical to what she wore in Civil War II, as well as her purple-and-white superhero getup that originated in the 2014 She-Hulk run.

Where will She-Hulk appear next in the MCU?

She-Hulk has yet to be renewed for a second season, and Maslany is not officially confirmed to be reprising her role in another Marvel movie or show, fans are undeniably eager to see more from her. As Maslany told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, she's definitely learned to expect the unexpected with regards to what Jen's onscreen future holds.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

