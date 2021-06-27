She-Ra Fans Call For Movie With Awesome FanArt

She-Ra fans are still looking for that movie on social media. It’s been two years since the premiere of the Netflix mega-hit, but the people are still demanding that road trip for Adora, Catra, Bow, and Glimmer. The Best Friends Squad might never get that resolution, but the fanbase is never going to give up trying. Twitter users were down to flood the app with the best fan art they could muster. (A lot of it is fantastic.) Noelle Stevenson has been adamant that hope might still be alive, but there has to be the demand. Netflix is pretty particular when it comes to these shows. You usually get the two seasons and then it’s time to close the curtain. However, a lot of the platform’s animated fare never reached the heights of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. It will be curious to see what Kevin Smith and company have planned for their wildly different take on He-Man. Check out some of the posts down below.

Comicbook.com spoke to showrunner Noelle Stevenson about that beloved finale in 2019. Catradora’s reveal and so much more came up during the discussion.

“For me when it came to what I wanted from this show, yes. It's more complicated because, of course, this was not a pitch that I could come into the initial development of this show with, because it's out there. It's a risk,” Stevenson told the site. “And this is a legacy character who's been around for 35 years, a lot of people have a strong connection to her, and it makes people scared to give her a plot like this. But it was what I wanted for the show.”

They added, “So it was a little bit more trying to lay the groundwork and build this relationship up in a way that the characters are growing separately in a way that their arcs can come back together and complement each other. But also trying to make sure that, if we couldn't be textual about this, if we couldn't make it really clear that their relationship was romantic, or have that big moment between them where it's really clear what's going on, are people going to feel cheated? Are they going to feel really disappointed? Are they going to feel betrayed?”

“And not over-promising something that we weren't sure if we'd be able to do. But it was always something that I was really passionate about. And if you go back and watch, especially the episodes that I wrote, that's the through-line. The through-line is always about these two characters and the ways that their relationship breaks and comes back together,” Stevenson mentioned. “And as far as I'm concerned, that's what kind of defines the arc of the entire show. And so getting to actually make this relationship canonical, having this romantic moment be the climax of the show. It's, I think, what the show has been about this whole time.”

