She-Ra Fans Celebrate the Show’s Second Anniversary

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fans flocked to social media to celebrate the show’s second anniversary. It seems like just a few months ago that the Dreamworks Animation darling was just getting started. The showrunner’s Twitter account surprised a lot of people by pointing out it had been 2 years since “The Sword Part 1” hit the streaming service. This year, things actually ended off with a satisfying conclusion on Netflix and for a few months, the fans continued to get the title trending on social media asking for a movie. It would be hard to call She-Ra anything other than a success for both Dreamworks and the streaming giant. It was looked at as a gamble by a lot of observers, but that wager has paid off with all the continued fan support.

Comicbook.com actually had the chance to sit down with showrunner Noelle Stevenson to talk about the finale. She was game to discuss Catradora being canon and the fans delight at everything from the final season.

Wow, 2 years since She-Ra first aired!! https://t.co/tJiOaUdXfH — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) November 13, 2020

“For me when it came to what I wanted from this show, yes. It's more complicated because, of course, this was not a pitch that I could come into the initial development of this show with, because it's out there. It's a risk,” Stevenson explained. “And this is a legacy character who's been around for 35 years, a lot of people have a strong connection to her, and it makes people scared to give her a plot like this. But it was what I wanted for the show.”

She continued, “So it was a little bit more trying to lay the groundwork and build this relationship up in a way that the characters are growing separately in a way that their arcs can come back together and complement each other. But also trying to make sure that, if we couldn't be textual about this, if we couldn't make it really clear that their relationship was romantic, or have that big moment between them where it's really clear what's going on, are people going to feel cheated? Are they going to feel really disappointed? Are they going to feel betrayed?”

“And not over-promising something that we weren't sure if we'd be able to do. But it was always something that I was really passionate about. And if you go back and watch, especially the episodes that I wrote, that's the through-line. The through-line is always about these two characters and the ways that their relationship breaks and comes back together,” Stevenson added. “And as far as I'm concerned, that's what kind of defines the arc of the entire show. And so getting to actually make this relationship canonical, having this romantic moment be the climax of the show. It's, I think, what the show has been about this whole time.”