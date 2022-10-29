Bridgerton Star Explains 'Color-Blind' Audition Concerns





Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh talked about her experience with "color-blind" casting on the series. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have released a behind-the-scenes book called Inside Bridgerton with the story. The Lady Danbury actress has been very busy with the Netflix mega-hit and an upcoming spinoff surrounding Queen Charlotte's earlier days. But, when it came to joining the show, Andoh was absolutely stunned to hear about how their process differed from other period drama. Yes, some shows might allow a Black actress to play a fictional or historical character. But, Bridgerton allows them to be themselves in that particular moment. It's a thrilling proposition for a performer who has known no other way.

"I needed to know that the auditions weren't color-blind. Because when we say we're color-blind, whose color are we being blind to? I am the color I am. I delight in my race, and I wouldn't want to be anything else. I think I was born with a winning ticket, thank you very much."

"As someone who has grown up in this country with the history of this country — you know, you can't try out for costume dramas, you can't go for historical romance. And so typically, actors of color think, 'Oh, another job I won't get.' I needed to know that this was an opportunity to be in it — and also that I was expected to be myself, a Black woman, not a Black woman pretending that she is white."

How Did the Casting Happen?

Speaking to the Kelly Valentine Hendry explained what happened when Andoh showed up for her audition. There was some very interesting confusion that ended up being a lovely story for everyone involved. Here's her take on it.

"We checked her availability, and I held my breath because she is not available very often," Hendry recalled. "When she came in to read, her question was: 'Kelly, why am I here?' She meant as a Black woman, a Black actress. I love that she asked the question because the question needed to be asked."

