I Can’t Believe House of the Dragon Season 3 Cut the War’s Best & Most Brutal Battle

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, “Queen’s Landing,” confirms one of the biggest battles from the book had been cut. The Game of Thrones prequel has, in fairness, already delivered one stunning action set piece in its third season, returning with a bang by doing the Battle of the Gullet in the opening episode. However, for every battle that makes it to the screen, there’s (at least) one that has to fall by the wayside, and unfortunately, that’s what happened here with the Winter Wolves, though we do at least get a fun song about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to Daemon Targaryen learning about Jacaerys Velaryon’s death, he’s celebrating a famous victory for the Team Black forces with a song about “Fishfeed.” This is the Battle by the Lakeshore, which takes place on the edge of the Gods Eye lake in the riverlands, where the Lannister army runs into the Winter Wolves, led by Roderick Dustin, aka Roddy the Ruin, who are fighting under the House Stark banner, and various other combined forces. The result was pure carnage, and the land battle I was most excited about seeing, not just in Season 3, but the entire show.

Why Fishfeed Would’ve Been Great To See

Image via HBO

The Battle by the Lakeshore, or Fishfeed to those who participated, isn’t just any old conflict. According to George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, it was the bloodiest land battle in the entire Targaryen civil war. Following the Battle at the Red Fork, where Jason Lannister had been killed, the Lannister army, now led by Humfrey Lefford, was cornered on the shore of the Gods Eye by multiple armies of Team Black, and the ravens he sent for help were shot down.

That led to the fighting, or rather, the slaughter. The Winter Wolves drove themselves into the Lannister spearmen, ultimately pushing them back into the lake. There, countless died on both sides: it’s estimated the 2/3 of the Wolves’ 2,000 men were killed or severely injured, along with thousands from the other combined Black forces; the Lannister host was annihilated, with thousands – perhaps tens of thousands, if the army included sellswords – killed fighting in the reeds or drowned in the lake, hence earning it the name Fishfeed. Here’s how it’s described in the book:

“The Lannister host was shattered and slaughtered, but at such cost that young Ben Blackwood, the boy Lord of Raventree, wept when he saw the heaps of the dead. The most grievous losses were suffered by the northmen, for the Winter Wolves had begged the honor of leading the attack, and had charged five times into the ranks of Lannister spears. More than two- thirds of the men who had ridden south with Lord Dustin were dead or wounded.”

This would’ve undoubtedly been a gnarly set piece for House of the Dragon. The sight of the Winter Wolves, with the direwolf of House Stark being flown, smashing into a Lannister army would’ve been an epic, crowd-pleasing moment, and the sheer destruction would have made it shocking to watch unfold. It would’ve been bloody, brutal, and quite possibly one of the best battles we’ve seen in the show.

That it was seemingly combined with the Battle at the Red Fork, given the Wolves killed Jason Lannister on the TV show (his head was given to Daemon last week, though it’s not until we hear the song in Episode 2 that it confirmed we wouldn’t be getting Fishfeed), and still took place off-screen does make its omission an even harder pill to swallow, but there is at least a reason.

Why Did House Of The Dragon Cut The Battle By The Lakeshore?

Image via HBO

Any adaptation has to make some concessions when it comes to things that can’t make it to screen, and that’s particularly true of battles. There is only so much action that House of the Dragon can realistically put on screen, after all. A huge factor for that is, of course, budgetary: these set pieces cost a lot of money to produce, and so it simply isn’t feasible to have the same number of them that we get on the page, where there’s no limit to what can be done.

Another factor is more narrative-based: the show needs to be progressing the drama, and conflicts of different kinds, not just on the battlefield. If there were a battle in each episode, it might start to dull the impact or feel repetitive, while leaving less room for what’s happening in King’s Landing. With those things combined, the Battle by the Lakeshore being cut is understandable, as reluctant as I am to say it, because it’s not one featuring main characters or where the most pivotal turning points of the Dance of the Dragons happen.

That can’t be said for some of the others I expect Season 3 to include instead, like Butcher’s Ball and the First Battle of Tumbleton (I won’t spoil what happens in those, but suffice to say, they could not reasonably be omitted). Still, it’s a huge shame, and while the realities of making a TV show are always going to bring decisions like this, I do wish it wasn’t Fishfeed (“Fishfeed! Fishfeed!”) that ended up being cut, and they’d at least found a way of doing it on a smaller scale. “Go stick your dragon up your arse,” and give me this instead!

New episodes of House of the Dragon release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!