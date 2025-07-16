Adult Swim Original Anime Series Scores Emmy Nomination

Adult Swim’s Common Side Effects scored a big nomination at the Emmys this year, with the original series nominated specifically as a part of the “Best Animated Series” category. While victory for the Cartoon Network series is far from assured, thanks to some stiff competition, it goes to show how far Adult Swim has come since its inception. For fans of the platform, Common Side Effects isn’t the only Adult Swim original looking to score an Emmy. Even outside of the main category focusing on animated series, one original anime has found a way to be a part of this year’s Emmys.

Lazarus, the original anime series from Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe, was nominated for “Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.” The original anime series had quite the rocking opening theme, but it has some big competition when it comes to other properties vying for gold. The other titles that are nominated for this category include The Residence, The White Lotus, Dept. Q, Your Friends & Neighbors, and Dune: Prophecy. For those wanting to watch the results live, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14th on CBS and Paramount+ this fall. Fingers crossed that Watanabe will walk away with a new Emmy award for his work on the series.

Lazarus Season 2?

While Lazarus’ first season recently came to an end, it might not be the series finale for the Adult Swim anime. Recently, Watanabe confirmed that the main characters are still very much in play and that a second season might not be outside of the realm of possibility, “Since there are still many problems left in the world, the team will continue to be active. Their story is far from over. By the way, a sequel is possible.” While nothing has been confirmed, Adult Swim recently confirmed that another anime original, Ninja Kamui, is returning for two seasons, meaning anime renewals are a possibility in general.

In our Lazarus review, which we gave a four out of five, we noted the amazing anime atmosphere helped propel the Adult Swim series, “Lazarus oozes style through each frame as many fans would hope to see, and it’s clear that there’s a very distinct story being told here that’s perfectly fitting within the political turmoil of our time. In this exploration of a pharmaceutical apocalypse, fans get to see a future that’s still brimming with hope in many distinct ways. But at the same time, Lazarus is also not afraid to show how the future isn’t too kind to everyone such as those who don’t fit perfectly into society. It’s got a voice all on its own, and quickly separates itself from any Cowboy Bebop connections.” If you want to catch up on the first season, Lazarus is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

