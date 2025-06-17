Adult Swim Sets Release Date for New Stop-Motion, Spanish Language Series

Adult Swim has one of the most unique looking new shows coming later this Summer, and a release date has finally been set for their new stop-motion, entirely Spanish language series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads. Stop-motion animation has had a rather big place with Adult Swim in its broadcast past with successes seen with the likes of Robot Chicken (which currently has a new special in the works), Morel Orel, and The Shivering Truth among some of the standout projects. Now a new project is looking to join that major library, and has a rather unique spin all of its own.

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads was first announced to be in the works with Adult Swim back in 2023, and fans have steadily gotten few updates about the new stop-motion series since. But now we’ve gotten the biggest update yet as the new series was one of the many projects that Adult Swim got to show off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year. Coming to Adult Swim on Sunday, August 17th, you can check out the first footage from the new stop-motion Spanish language series below.

What Is Women Wearing Shoulder Pads?

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, August 17th at midnight ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming with Max (soon to be labeled HBO Max) the next day. Produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles from series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), and crafted together with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda’s Book of Spooks), the new stop-motion series is set in South America and stars an entirely all-woman cast. Cordova took the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival together with director Ana Coronilla, and series Executive Producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz of Cinema Fantasma to share the first clip of the new series in action ahead of its premiere later this Summer.

As for what to expect from the surprising new quarter-hour series, Adult Swim teases Women Wearing Shoulder Pads as such, “the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys.” But as one would expect from such a mysterious clip and set up for the new series, there are still many questions about what fans can expect from this new project.

Why You Should Watch Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

“While we’ve all seen a million stop-motion shows in Spanish featuring an all-female cast centered on the plight of guinea pigs, Gonzalo’s unique voice and the visually rich stop-motion from Cinema Fantasma meant that we couldn’t pass up on ‘Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,’” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, stated when Women Wearing Shoulder Pads was first announced. For fans of Adult Swim’s stop-motion projects in the past, this looks to be one of the most unique yet for many reasons.

The Spanish-language production is going to make it stand out from the rest of Adult Swim’s works, and that’s something that has been experimented with on blocks like Toonami. Fans have been able to catch Japanese language of some hits like Ninja Kamui (which has also been picked up for two more seasons) at late night time slots, so it’s been proven that multi-language programs do have space on Adult Swim’s late night schedule overall. So it means that fans are ready for what a Spanish-language series could bring to our screens next.